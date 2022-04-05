Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 695 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 69.4% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

