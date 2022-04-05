Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of Imago BioSciences stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $21.38. The stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,639. Imago BioSciences has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $35.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.74.

Imago BioSciences ( NASDAQ:IMGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Imago BioSciences will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 8,000 shares of Imago BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $172,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 13,000 shares of Imago BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $266,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,260 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,506,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,452,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,271,000 after purchasing an additional 410,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,696,000 after purchasing an additional 212,289 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 848,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,109,000 after purchasing an additional 428,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 576,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

