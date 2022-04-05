IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IMRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of IMARA from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

NASDAQ:IMRA traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $1.14. 44,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,050. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.75. IMARA has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $9.29.

IMARA ( NASDAQ:IMRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.26. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IMARA will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David M. Mott acquired 65,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $102,674.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Mott acquired 50,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $65,517.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 145,247 shares of company stock worth $203,648 and sold 72,019 shares worth $135,533. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in IMARA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in IMARA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in IMARA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in IMARA by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 27,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in IMARA by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 21,875 shares in the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

