Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) will post sales of $151.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.64 million. Immatics posted sales of $8.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,600.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year sales of $184.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.57 million to $189.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $40.39 million, with estimates ranging from $39.13 million to $41.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Immatics.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Immatics by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 743,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 137,570 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immatics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its position in Immatics by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,026,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 548,407 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Immatics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Immatics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMTX traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,771. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $566.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.39. Immatics has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

