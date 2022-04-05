Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunocore Holdings plc is a late-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of a novel class of T cell receptor bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease. Immunocore Holdings plc is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Get Immunocore alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. Immunocore has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.13). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 61.97% and a negative net margin of 495.40%. The business had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Immunocore will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMCR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 260.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,052,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after buying an additional 760,563 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 335,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after buying an additional 238,286 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Immunocore in the 3rd quarter worth $7,339,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Immunocore in the 4th quarter worth $6,506,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 638,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,658,000 after purchasing an additional 163,651 shares in the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunocore (Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunocore (IMCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.