Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMBBY opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.642 per share. This represents a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

