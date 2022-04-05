Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Down 3.9% After Insider Selling

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.9% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $61.76 and last traded at $62.08. Approximately 786 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 266,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.59.

Specifically, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $373,102.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,761 shares of company stock worth $4,278,970. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Impinj alerts:

PI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.27.

The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.91 and a 200-day moving average of $71.59.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.