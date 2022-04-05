Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,750 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.39% of Independence Realty Trust worth $10,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,640,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,790,000 after buying an additional 2,596,147 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,155,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,916,000 after purchasing an additional 343,047 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,643,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,152,000 after purchasing an additional 390,615 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,735,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,657,000 after purchasing an additional 476,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 639.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,177,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

IRT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.97.

Shares of IRT opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 70.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $27.61.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

