indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock Price Down 5.8%

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.47 and last traded at $7.49. Approximately 9,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,289,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INDI shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.75. The company has a market cap of $963.82 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26.

In other news, COO Steven Machuga sold 95,803 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $697,445.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Scott David Kee sold 188,912 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,515.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,403 shares of company stock worth $2,354,177. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 579.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions. It offers its solution for advanced driver assistance systems, including light detection and ranging, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

