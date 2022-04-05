Indivior PLC Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share (OTCMKTS:INVVY)

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Indivior in a report released on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INVVY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Indivior from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Indivior in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
About Indivior
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.
