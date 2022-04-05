Indivior PLC Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share (OTCMKTS:INVVY)

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Indivior in a report released on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INVVY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Indivior from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Indivior in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

INVVY opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Indivior has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $19.31.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

