InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.
Shares of NYSE INFU opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $203.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.29 and a beta of 1.13. InfuSystem has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $23.15.
About InfuSystem (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InfuSystem (INFU)
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.