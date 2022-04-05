ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Holdings Raised by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 5.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,849 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 46.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,233,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,134 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 85.7% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,780,000 after acquiring an additional 311,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ING Groep by 47.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,419,000 after acquiring an additional 303,014 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 587,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 131,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.49. 321,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,595,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). ING Groep had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 8.2%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.60 ($17.14) to €13.00 ($14.29) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.70 ($13.96) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.91) to €17.00 ($18.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised shares of ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

About ING Groep (Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.