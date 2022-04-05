ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 24.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ING Groep by 3.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,731,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,093,000 after acquiring an additional 55,771 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in ING Groep by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 32,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the third quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ING Groep by 5.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 15,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.91) to €17.00 ($18.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.60 ($17.14) to €13.00 ($14.29) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.18.

ING Groep stock opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.83. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). ING Groep had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

ING Groep Company Profile (Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.