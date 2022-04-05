Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”

TD Securities downgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INGXF. CIBC upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

INGXF stock opened at $15.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.41. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $18.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1398 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.63%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.04%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy (Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.