Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) will report $76.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.78 million and the lowest is $76.10 million. Inogen posted sales of $86.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year sales of $371.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $370.97 million to $374.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $420.93 million, with estimates ranging from $419.40 million to $422.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inogen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

In other Inogen news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $156,614.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arboretum Ventures Inc. bought a new stake in Inogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,220,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Inogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,778,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inogen by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,373,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,685,000 after acquiring an additional 230,762 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Inogen by 471.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after acquiring an additional 230,124 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,296. Inogen has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $82.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

