Insider Buying: TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 3,052 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $35,555.80.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 136 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584.40.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 2,331 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $27,156.15.

On Monday, March 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 3,473 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $40,564.64.

On Thursday, February 24th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,572 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $65,415.28.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 3,579 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $42,017.46.

On Friday, February 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,520 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $29,610.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 10 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $117.50.

On Thursday, February 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 520 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $6,110.00.

NASDAQ TELA opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $163.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.49.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 112.94% and a negative return on equity of 106.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

TELA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. grew its position in TELA Bio by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72,239 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in TELA Bio by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 449,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in TELA Bio by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its position in TELA Bio by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,644 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in TELA Bio by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELA Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

