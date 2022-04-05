Insider Buying: Vonex Limited (ASX:VN8) Insider Purchases 3,150,000 Shares of Stock

Vonex Limited (ASX:VN8 – Get Rating) insider Jason Gomersall bought 3,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$302,400.00 ($227,368.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88.

About Vonex

Vonex Limited provides telecommunications services to business customers in Australia and the United States. The company operates through Retail Telecommunications and Wholesale Telecommunications segments. It offers mobile, internet, traditional fixed lines, and hosted PBX and Voice over Internet Protocol services for the small to medium enterprise customers under the Vonex brand, as well as sells hardware.

