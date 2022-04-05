Insider Buying: Vonex Limited (ASX:VN8) Insider Purchases 3,150,000 Shares of Stock

Vonex Limited (ASX:VN8 – Get Rating) insider Jason Gomersall bought 3,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$302,400.00 ($227,368.42).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88.
About Vonex (Get Rating)
