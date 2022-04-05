Insider Selling: AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $482,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Mcclain Holmes III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 18,235 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $881,297.55.

On Wednesday, March 30th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 3,322 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $163,708.16.

On Monday, March 28th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 12,619 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $609,623.89.

NYSE AIR traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,313. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $51.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.17. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. AAR had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AAR by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,638,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,071,000 after purchasing an additional 250,701 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in AAR by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,660,000 after purchasing an additional 157,906 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter worth about $57,186,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAR by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 784,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,638,000 after buying an additional 88,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of AAR by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 741,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,936,000 after acquiring an additional 26,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

