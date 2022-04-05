Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) VP Sells 322 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) VP Jebaseelan Kingsley sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $13,147.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jebaseelan Kingsley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Jebaseelan Kingsley sold 326 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $13,062.82.

Agilysys stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $40.55. 4,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,844. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 1.36. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.63 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.00.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a positive return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGYS. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agilysys during the third quarter worth about $14,525,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,148,000 after purchasing an additional 139,276 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 118.6% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after buying an additional 93,196 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 6.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,416,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,162,000 after buying an additional 81,810 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,036,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

