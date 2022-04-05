Insider Selling: Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) CEO Sells 57,889 Shares of Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) CEO Leo P. Denault sold 57,889 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $6,952,468.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ETR stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.31. 1,589,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,721. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.18. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $122.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,911,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,571 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Entergy by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Entergy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,213,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,263,219,000 after acquiring an additional 84,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Entergy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,558,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,762,000 after buying an additional 27,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.