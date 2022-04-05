Insider Selling: Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) CEO Sells 57,889 Shares of Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) CEO Leo P. Denault sold 57,889 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $6,952,468.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
ETR stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.31. 1,589,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,721. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.18. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $122.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,911,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,571 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Entergy by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Entergy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,213,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,263,219,000 after acquiring an additional 84,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Entergy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,558,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,762,000 after buying an additional 27,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
