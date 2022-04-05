Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MDB opened at $458.60 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $674,390,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $601,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $277,934,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,909,000 after acquiring an additional 318,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Growth Interface Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $86,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDB. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.72.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm's products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training.

