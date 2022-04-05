Insider Selling: Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells 31,649 Shares of Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 31,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $423,147.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 4th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 18,289 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $245,621.27.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 17,064 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $221,832.00.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 16,889 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $204,525.79.
- On Monday, March 21st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 15,323 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $186,940.60.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 19,094 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $255,095.84.
- On Monday, February 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 37,906 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $514,384.42.
- On Thursday, February 24th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 57,096 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $777,647.52.
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 56,050 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $832,903.00.
- On Friday, February 18th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,816 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $891,856.56.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,932 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $772,748.16.
Par Pacific stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.20. The company had a trading volume of 378,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average is $14.64. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05.
PARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,567,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,781,000 after purchasing an additional 73,894 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,741,000 after purchasing an additional 910,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,162,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,790 shares during the last quarter. Caspian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $18,996,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,547,000 after buying an additional 263,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.
About Par Pacific (Get Rating)
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
