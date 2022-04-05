Insider Selling: Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells 31,649 Shares of Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 31,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $423,147.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 18,289 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $245,621.27.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 17,064 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $221,832.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 16,889 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $204,525.79.

On Monday, March 21st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 15,323 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $186,940.60.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 19,094 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $255,095.84.

On Monday, February 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 37,906 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $514,384.42.

On Thursday, February 24th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 57,096 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $777,647.52.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 56,050 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $832,903.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,816 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $891,856.56.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,932 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $772,748.16.

Par Pacific stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.20. The company had a trading volume of 378,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average is $14.64. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

PARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,567,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,781,000 after purchasing an additional 73,894 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,741,000 after purchasing an additional 910,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,162,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,790 shares during the last quarter. Caspian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $18,996,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,547,000 after buying an additional 263,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

