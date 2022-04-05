Insider Selling: Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Sells 26,000 Shares of Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PAYX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,723,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,021. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $92.74 and a one year high of $140.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.30 and a 200-day moving average of $122.62. The stock has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 70.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 225.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.