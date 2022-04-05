Insider Selling: Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Sells 26,000 Shares of Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
PAYX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,723,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,021. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $92.74 and a one year high of $140.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.30 and a 200-day moving average of $122.62. The stock has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.99.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.27.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 225.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
