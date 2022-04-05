Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) CEO Sells 2,886 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 2,886 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.01, for a total transaction of $2,049,088.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $698.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $641.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $625.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $469.80 and a 1 year high of $710.21. The stock has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.16 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.22.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)
- MarketBeat Podcast: BAD investments: Betting, Alcohol and Drug Stocks
- What To Expect From Q1 2022 Earnings Season
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.