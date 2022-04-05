Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) CEO Sells 2,886 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 2,886 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.01, for a total transaction of $2,049,088.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $698.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $641.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $625.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $469.80 and a 1 year high of $710.21. The stock has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.22.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.