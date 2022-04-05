Insider Selling: Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) General Counsel Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $70,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mary Christina Thomson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

On Friday, February 4th, Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $59,560.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRA opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $853.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sierra Oncology by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period.

SRRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Sierra Oncology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.