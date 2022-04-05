Insider Selling: Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Insider Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.88, for a total transaction of $331,632.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

WTW stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.73. 29,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,452. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $199.78 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.32. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 44.19% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 9.87%.

WTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

