Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) to post sales of $73.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Inspirato’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.59 million and the highest is $74.70 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inspirato will report full year sales of $353.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $352.14 million to $354.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $485.19 million, with estimates ranging from $479.97 million to $491.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inspirato.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ISPO shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Inspirato in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspirato from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Inspirato in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Inspirato stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.30. 29,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,763. Inspirato has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $108.00.

In other Inspirato news, major shareholder Technology Value Pa Millennium sold 38,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $486,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Handler sold 66,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $670,141.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,578 shares of company stock worth $3,347,181 in the last three months.

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options. Its portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

