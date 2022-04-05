Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

IFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities lowered Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Itaú Unibanco cut Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.33. Intercorp Financial Services has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $36.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.77.

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $253.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.90 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 38.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Intercorp Financial Services’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. Intercorp Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,999,000 after purchasing an additional 737,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,093,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 267,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 125,380 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,970,000 after acquiring an additional 43,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

