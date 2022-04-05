International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $18,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $18,450.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $16,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $16,000.00.

Shares of INSW stock opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $928.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.12. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.24). International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 48.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.34%.

INSW has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,029,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,415,000 after purchasing an additional 25,791 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,249,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 77.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 340,850 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 30.0% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 591,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 136,456 shares during the period. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 25.6% in the third quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 209,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 42,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

