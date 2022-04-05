Internet Computer (ICP) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $4.46 billion and $307.89 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $20.54 or 0.00045457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 479,391,565 coins and its circulating supply is 217,225,464 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

