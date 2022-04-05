Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) PT Set at €2.30 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €2.30 ($2.53) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €3.70 ($4.07) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.35 ($2.58) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.63) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.25 ($3.57) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €2.25 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €2.90 ($3.19).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of €2.39 ($2.63) and a fifty-two week high of €3.23 ($3.55).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

