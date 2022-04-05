Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of INUV opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $60.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Inuvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

