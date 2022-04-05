Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of VBF stock opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.73. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $21.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Bond Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,595 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.07% of Invesco Bond Fund worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

