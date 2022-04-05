Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) is Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s 8th Largest Position

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,554 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. owned 2.03% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJO. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

NYSEARCA:BSJO opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $25.26.

