Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Position Reduced by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,672 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 106,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 204,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.70. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $22.43.

