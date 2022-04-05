Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) Stake Lifted by Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJQ opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.24.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.