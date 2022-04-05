Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Major Shareholder Purchases $5,866,454.52 in Stock

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 250,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $5,866,454.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trian Fund Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 1,474,538 shares of Invesco stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.13 per share, with a total value of $34,106,063.94.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 1,500,000 shares of Invesco stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.36 per share, with a total value of $35,040,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 756,419 shares of Invesco stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.15 per share, with a total value of $16,754,680.85.

On Friday, March 25th, Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 720,080 shares of Invesco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $15,848,960.80.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 1,026,508 shares of Invesco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $22,090,452.16.

Invesco stock opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Invesco’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Invesco by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 224.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

Invesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

