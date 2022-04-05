Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0491 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE VMO opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $14.09.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMO. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $877,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.