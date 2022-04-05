Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $369.30 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $316.00 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $348.74 and its 200-day moving average is $370.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

