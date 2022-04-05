Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $7.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $361.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,185,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,763,936. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $316.00 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

