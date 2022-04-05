Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a sell rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. William Blair raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.28.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $38.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average of $32.42. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -101.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $47.87.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.08 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.44) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 315,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 726,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,361,000 after acquiring an additional 173,793 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.