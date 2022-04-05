IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) (TSE:IPLP) Shares Down 0.1%

IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) (TSE:IPLP – Get Rating) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$10.00 and last traded at C$10.00. Approximately 3,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 126,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.01.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of C$543.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00.
About IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) (TSE:IPLP)
Recommended Stories
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.