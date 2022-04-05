Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $364.33

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 364.33 ($4.78) and traded as low as GBX 325 ($4.26). Irish Continental Group shares last traded at GBX 325 ($4.26), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of £600.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 331.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 364.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of €0.09 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Irish Continental Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off freight services on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe.

