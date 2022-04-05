Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.33.
Shares of IRWD opened at $12.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $14.27.
In other news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $38,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $35,170,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,368,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,541,000 after buying an additional 1,897,115 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 602,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 103,370 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the period.
About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
