Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $83.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.21 and its 200 day moving average is $85.18. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.11 and a 12 month high of $86.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

