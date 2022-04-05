IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.96 million for the quarter.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (Get Rating)
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.
