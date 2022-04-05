IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.96 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,649,000 after buying an additional 256,104 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 21,975 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (Get Rating)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.