iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after buying an additional 44,561 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,464,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 45,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $107.54 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.48 and a fifty-two week high of $108.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.63.

