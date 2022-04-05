iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,906 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $88.13 on Tuesday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $90.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.34 and a 200 day moving average of $85.61.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

