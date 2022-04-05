iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Raised by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF opened at $283.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.83. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $244.16 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.