iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $207.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.42. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $187.92 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.